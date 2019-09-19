Juanita JOHNSON

Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Obituary
JOHNSON, Juanita 76, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned to her heavenly home Sept. 8, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Willie and Kenneth Baker; daughters, Jeanette Smith (Nikki), Wanda Perry, Rosa Lee Baker, and Catherine Baker; sister, Hattie Harrington (David); 18 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren. Visitation, Friday 3-8 pm; Funeral service, Saturday, Sept. 21, 11 am, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church 2101 22 Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 19, 2019
