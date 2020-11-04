1/1
Juanita LARRY
LARRY, Juanita 73, of St. Petersburg tran-sitioned to her heavenly home October 30, 2020. She's survived by her son, Carlos Barney; daughter, Carol Barney-Roberts of Augusta, GA; four brothers, Robert Barney (Linda) of Rochester, NY, James Barney, Thomas Barney, and Edward Barney (Mary) of Baxley, GA; sister, Cora Barney-Bell; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Visitation Friday, 3-8 pm, at Southside Tabernacle M.B. Church. Funeral, Saturday, November 7, 11 am, Graveside at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Southside Tabernacle M.B. Church
NOV
7
Funeral
11:00 AM
Southside Tabernacle M.B. Church
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
