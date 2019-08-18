Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita MARSHALL. View Sign Service Information Roberts Funeral Home And Crematory Of Dunnellon Inc 19939 E Pennsylvania Ave Dunnellon , FL 34432 (352)-489-2429 Send Flowers Obituary

MARSHALL, Juanita Vann made the journey from this life to her heavenly home on August 8, 2019. Juanita (Babe) was born in Dunnellon, FL on October 17, 1928, to her parents, Effie and Hume Vann. Juanita is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Ben J. Marshall II; her parents, Effie and Hume Vann; and her brother Hume Alexander Vann. Juanita graduated from Dunnellon High School and attended Florida State University and The University of Florida. She married Ben J. Marshall II on April 14, 1946. Juanita was first and foremost a devoted wife and mother of two sons and a daughter. She treasured her six grandchildren, and she was very proud of them all. Spending time with her three great grandchildren, who fondly called her Gigi, always gave her much happiness. Growing up in Dunnellon, FL, she made many lifelong friends, and after marrying and moving from Dunnellon, she frequently returned to her hometown for visits. She spent many summers vacationing on the Rainbow River with her family. Those summer vacations were some of the best memories for her family. After her husband retired, they finally settled back in Dunnellon. She loved swimming in the Rainbow River, and her family affectionately called her "Queen of the Rainbow." Surviving, is her son, Ben Marshall III (Barbara) of Dunnellon, FL; daughter, Susan Eichler (Steve) of Largo, FL; and son, Tom Marshall (Vicky) of Statesboro GA. Her surviving grandchildren are Adrian Marshall, Raleigh, NC, Bryan Eichler (Claire) St. Petersburg, FL, Allison Marshall (Derrick) Orange Park, FL, Craig Eichler (Lauren) St. Petersburg, FL, Tommy Marshall (Marissa) Myrtle Beach, SC, and John Marshall, Atlanta GA. Also great grandchildren, Madelyn and Connor Eichler and Derrick Edwards. A graveside service and inurnment will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 11 am at Dunnellon Memorial Gardens, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon LLC. Condolences for the family can be left at

