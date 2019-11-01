POLLITT, Juanita Louise (Ridley) 80, of Belleair Bluffs, FL, went to sing with the Lord on October 24, 2019. Born in Dayton, Ohio March 15, 1939. Juanita was preceded in death by her husband and dance partner of 65 years, Paul D. Pollitt; their son Phillip D.; her parents, Ella and Arthur Ridley; and sisters, Jean Joseph and Judy Bailey. She sang bass, an Adeline who graced stages around the world. An artist, an innovator, a true humanitarian, Juanita loved God, her family and friends unconditionally. She is cherished by her sons, Paul D. (Cindy) Pollitt II, John W. (Julie) Pollitt, and David A. (Jeanette) Pollitt; daughters, Annita D. Pollitt and Alisa D. (Ewell) Adkins; sisters, Doris (Feril) Hoffer and Ardyce Florence; her grandchildren, Paul, Vilisity, Matthew, Erika, David, Brittany, Derek, John, and Ethan; 14 great-grandchildren; 22 nephews and nieces; dear friend, Lora Cooper. Visitation will be held on November 1, 2019 from 7-9 pm at Hubbell Funeral Home, 499 N. Indian Rocks Road, Belleair Bluffs, with service on November 2, 2019, 12 noon at Hubbell Funeral Home. Until we meet again. Hubbellfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 1, 2019