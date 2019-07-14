Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita Preslar Shirer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SHIRER, Juanita Preslar



died on July 10, 2019 at the age of 92 while under the loving care of Suncoast Hospice. She was a great Woman, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. She was born to the late Herman and Eddie Crouse Preslar and grew up on the family farm in Tennessee. Her upbringing made her an independent, self-sustaining, strong and tenacious Woman. She lived independently until the end of her life and died proudly in the possession of a current driver's license. She was famous for telling the truth, announcing her opinions even when not popular and being the second Mom for the teenagers of the neighborhood seeking a safe place. She never ate at a restaurant that did not have enough cars in the parking lot and was never far from floss for her teeth. She was genuine. Everyone who loved her will remember her charm, grace, endless love, sense of fairness and her ability to make you feel like the only, and most important person, in a crowded room. There is no doubt which direction she is headed. She will be reunited with her son, Bruce; her brother, Joe; her former husband with whom she remained great friends, her Mom and Dad, many cousins, aunts, uncles and lots of friends who passed before her. Her family rejoices in the 92 years she lived happily and healthfully. She asked us not to cry but to have a party, dance and wear purple. I think she will forgive a few tears as, after all, we will no longer be in the presence of this rare bird who loved her family more than life. A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 1-3 pm at the Tampa Museum of Art.

