VANCIK, Juanita Edna (Busey) 94, of Newnan, formerly of New Port Richey, FL, passed away on November 12, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Vancik was born in Woodbury, TN on January 24, 1925 to the late Arthur Ernest Busey and the late Hattie Emaline Barrett Busey. Juanita is a retiree from General Motors. She loved time spent with family and friends, enjoyed crafts, playing bocce ball, golf, and traveling. Mrs. Vancik is survived by her daughter, Marilyn (Rick) Martin; her grandchildren, Lisa Cribbs, Stefanie Martin, and James (Kristina) Martin; her great-grandchildren, Victoria Cribbs, Kelsey LaBarbera, Lillian Cribbs, Alexis Martin and Blake Martin; great-great-granddaughter, Mariani Johnson-Cribbs; and her brother, Granville Busey. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Vancik; son, Jack L. Cribbs; her grandsons Jack A. Cribbs and Jeffrey Cribbs; her sister, Hilda Rogers; and brothers, Stanton "Jack" Bucy and Robert "Bob" Bucy. A Celebration of Life and scattering of ashes will be held in January. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or to Hospice. Condolences may be offered to Mrs. Vancik's family online at: www.mckoon.com. McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory (770) 253-4580
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2019