WADSWORTH, Juanita Langford At 93 years young, Juanita Langford Wadsworth passed away peacefully surrounded by her family September 17, 2019. She was born March 11, 1926, in Fort Pierce, Florida. She was the only child of Susie (Jenkins) and Thomas Leslie Langford. Nanny, as she was affectionally called, felt her greatest accomplishments were being a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, James Raleigh Wadsworth Jr. in 1997. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Wadsworth Isaac (Michael) and Debra Wadsworth Mendez; granddaughter, Ashley Arnold Rogalinski (Rich); grandson, Alex Mendez; and the newest member of the family, great-grandson, Raleigh Rogalinski. She was a lifelong resident of Tampa and graduate of Plant High School Class of 1944. Funeral service will be held at 11 am at Sun City Center Funeral Home Friday, September 27, 2019 with Pastor Stacey Bowen of Simmons Loop Baptist Church officiating. Visitation will be at 10:30 before the service. Interment will follow at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL with her husband. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Simmons Loop Baptist Church c/o Senior Ministry, 6610 Simmons Loop Road, Riverview, Florida 33578. Online www.simmonsloop.org (memo to Senior Ministry), Text (SLBC Senior Ministry "amount" to 73256), or mail (check payable to church as above). For more details visit: Sun City Center FH suncitycenterfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 25, 2019