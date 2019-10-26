Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judie GLENN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GLENN, Judie K. passed away on October 23, 2019 surrounded by her family. Judie was born on August 31, 1944 in Gadsden, Alabama. She moved to Florida in 1970 and has called Pinellas country her home ever since. She worked for the City of Largo as well as The Sembler Company for 10 years. She is a graduate of Eckerd College and worked very hard to achieve her degree. She was a very beautiful, smart and funny lady. Judie loved animals and was often picking up strays to help find them a safe home. She was a fantastically creative woman and the Best. She is survived by her daughters, Beth and Lisa Gilbreath. She was preceded in death by her mother and father and a sister. She will be dearly missed. Services will be held in Gadsden, Alabama at a later date.

