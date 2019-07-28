CLINK, Judith A. "Judy"
79, of Dunedin, passed away in her home at Grand Villa of Dunedin July 12, 2019. Judy was born in Bridgeport, CT, July 30, and graduated high school from Milford High School in Milford, CT. She raised her family in Shelton, CT until moving to Clearwater in 1979. She is predeceased by her parents, Blanche and John Joseph Walker of Ocala, FL and her husband, Jack Clink of Dunedin and Lansing, MI. She is survived by her three children, Donna Hulbert of Safety Harbor, Keith Hulbert and his wife, Suzanne of Chantilly, VA, and David Hulbert and his wife, Susan of Clearwater; as well as her brother, Robert Walker of Ocala. She leaves behind five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A Celebration of her life will take place at a later time with Sylvan Abbey of Clearwater. For details about service, email [email protected]
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 28, 2019