Services
Southern Funeral Care
10510 Riverview Drive
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 671-3121
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Southern Funeral Care
10510 Riverview Drive
Riverview, FL 33578
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Southern Funeral Care
10510 Riverview Drive
Riverview, FL 33578
View Map
Judith Ann "Judy" DeMASK


1940 - 2019
Judith Ann "Judy" DeMASK Obituary
DeMASK, Judith Ann "Judy"

79, of Brandon, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. She is survived by her son, Craig DeMask; her daughter, Denise (Mike) Marceron; two brothers, Harold "Larry" Scharver and Richard "Dick" Scharver; her grandchildren, Nichole Koshinomi, Amanda Fife, and Casey Lea King; and her great-grandchildren, Eve and Noa Koshinomi. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm, on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Southern Funeral Care, 10510 Riverview Dr., Riverview, with the family receiving friends one hour prior to services. A reception will immediately follow the service at the Brandon Elks Lodge #2383, 800 Centennial Lodge Dr., Brandon. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to any of the Florida Elks Charities. Please sign the online guestbook at:

SouthernFuneralCare.com

Southern Funeral Care, Riverview, FL
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 26, 2019
