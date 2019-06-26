|
DeMASK, Judith Ann "Judy"
79, of Brandon, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. She is survived by her son, Craig DeMask; her daughter, Denise (Mike) Marceron; two brothers, Harold "Larry" Scharver and Richard "Dick" Scharver; her grandchildren, Nichole Koshinomi, Amanda Fife, and Casey Lea King; and her great-grandchildren, Eve and Noa Koshinomi. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm, on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Southern Funeral Care, 10510 Riverview Dr., Riverview, with the family receiving friends one hour prior to services. A reception will immediately follow the service at the Brandon Elks Lodge #2383, 800 Centennial Lodge Dr., Brandon. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to any of the Florida Elks Charities. Please sign the online guestbook at:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 26, 2019