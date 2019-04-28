|
KARGMAN, Judith Ann (Budd)
73, of New Port Richey, passed April 9, 2019. An equestrian, librarian, and animal lover, she received a BA from USF, a MS from Catholic University of America, and served in the US Marine Corps. Recently predeceased by her husband, Lawrence Kargman, she is survived by cousin, Mary Sue Martin; son, Christopher Lyman; and grandson, Baird Lyman. She was dearly loved and will be missed. Service is at Dobies FH, Congress, May 23, 10 am; followed by burial at Florida National Cemetery, 2 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2019