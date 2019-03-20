DALY, Judith Annette "Judy"
79, of St. Petersburg, passed away March 13, 2019 at home surrounded by family. She was a St. Petersburg native, graduated from St. Petersburg High School, and St. Petersburg College. She is survived by her son, Travis Daly and his family. Her loving smile, charm, and wit will forever be remembered. Judy's memorial service will be Saturday, March 23, 2019, 2 pm, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 4444 5th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713. Visit the family's online personalized guestbook at www.andersonmcqueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 20, 2019