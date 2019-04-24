SELLERS, Judith B.



75, passed away April 17, 2019. Judy was a graduate of USF majoring in education which began her journey as a Hillsborough County school teacher of 38 years with the majority of her teaching career at Chiaramonte Elementary in Tampa where she made a huge impact on many students throughout her years. Judy is survived by her husband, Robert G. Sellers, graduate of UF, attending their first date together at a Gators game in Gainesville, later married in November of 1970 and together side by side as they traveled life and the world together. Although Judy touched the lives of so many, she leaves behind an unbreakable family bond with Kim (Hollingsworth) Autry and her husband Dennis. Judy's ultimate delight in life was being "NANA" to Kristen, Matthew, and Alex Autry and great-grandchildren, Harlee, Hudson, and Emilee Hicks. Judy was born in Anderson, Indiana in 1943 being one of 13 children. As she joins her mother, Ruby Garrett; father, John B. Brown; and siblings, Sara, Charlotte, Joe, Phil, Dale, Rozella, Joyce, and Johnny, she is survived by her oldest sister, Mary; her brother, Jerry along with her youngest siblings, David and Betty Jane. A memorial service will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 to celebrate Judy's life at Brewer & Son's Funeral Home on S. Dale Mabry beginning at 11 am. A graveside service will follow at Garden of Memories where Judy will be laid to rest.

