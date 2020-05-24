Judith BAKER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARKER, Judith (Corbett) "Judy" 78, born in Newark, New Jersey, daughter of Thomas and Mary (Mollie) Corbett, passed away May 22, 2020. She earned degrees in English and French at Seton Hall University. Judy is survived by her husband of 38 years, Geoff; siblings, Thomas Corbett (Robert) and Glenn Corbett (Margie); her children, Mary Dunnigan, Theresa Diblasi (Robert), and James McDevitt; and six grandchildren, James (McDevitt), John and Elizabeth (Dunnigan), and Christopher, Ryan and Erin (DiBlasi). She survived a double-lung transplant in 2014, but had been in pain suffering with blood clots, balance problems, diabetes, and decreasing kidney functions. She will be sorely missed by her many friends and the Corbett families in both the United States and Newfoundland, Canada.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved