BARKER, Judith (Corbett) "Judy" 78, born in Newark, New Jersey, daughter of Thomas and Mary (Mollie) Corbett, passed away May 22, 2020. She earned degrees in English and French at Seton Hall University. Judy is survived by her husband of 38 years, Geoff; siblings, Thomas Corbett (Robert) and Glenn Corbett (Margie); her children, Mary Dunnigan, Theresa Diblasi (Robert), and James McDevitt; and six grandchildren, James (McDevitt), John and Elizabeth (Dunnigan), and Christopher, Ryan and Erin (DiBlasi). She survived a double-lung transplant in 2014, but had been in pain suffering with blood clots, balance problems, diabetes, and decreasing kidney functions. She will be sorely missed by her many friends and the Corbett families in both the United States and Newfoundland, Canada.



