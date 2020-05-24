Judith BARKER
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARKER, Judith (Corbett) "Judy" 78, born in Newark, New Jersey, daughter of Thomas and Mary (Mollie) Corbett, passed away May 22, 2020. She earned degrees in English and French at Seton Hall University. Judy is survived by her husband of 38 years, Geoff; siblings, Thomas Corbett (Robert) and Glenn Corbett (Margie); her children, Mary Dunnigan, Theresa Diblasi (Robert), and James McDevitt; and six grandchildren, James (McDevitt), John and Elizabeth (Dunnigan), and Christopher, Ryan and Erin (DiBlasi). She survived a double-lung transplant in 2014, but had been in pain suffering with blood clots, balance problems, diabetes, and decreasing kidney functions. She will be sorely missed by her many friends and the Corbett families in both the United States and Newfoundland, Canada.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society - Palm Harbor (Tampa)
2560 Tampa Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
7277896911
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
May 25, 2020
Geoff, We are so sorry to learn of Judy's passing. She was a lovely, sweet lady and a wonderful neighbor. Praying for comfort and peace for you and your family during this difficult time.
Sharon & Stan Comer
May 25, 2020
With deepest love and wonderful memories, you will be missed. You have always been, and will always be, my favorite cousin.
Lovingly, cousin Richie
Richard N. Peer, Sr.
Family
May 25, 2020
Experiencing the loss of a dear, lifelong friend and praying for her and her family at this very difficult time. May Judy rest in eternal peace. She will be forever in my heart.
Cynthia R. Murphy
Friend
May 25, 2020
Geoff, our deepest sympathies and condolences on Judys passing. She was a most special lady and will be missed by us all. Prayers and love, always. John, Katina, & Kristen
John & Katina Wiegner
Friend
May 24, 2020
Geoff and family, our deepest condolences on the passing of our beautiful, wonderful special friend and cousin, Judy, I will always remember the times and memories that we have enjoyed over the years, you will always hold a special place in my heart with our love of Genealogy and the special times we have spent together. Rest In Peace dear friend. Love & Hugs to all at this difficult time, Michael & Nina Cahill, Newfoundland
Michael Cahill
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved