BYRD, Judith Diane 76, with profound sadness we announce on June 29, 2020 the passing of a devoted and loving mother, sister and aunt. Judy was born on May 18, 1944 in Pittsburgh, PA to her parents Michael and Elizabeth Mulkerin. Preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Judy is survived by her son, Michael J Byrd; her three siblings; and many nieces and nephews.