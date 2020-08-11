Judith De Cordero

DE CORDERO, Judith 90, of Tampa, passed away August 6, 2020. Judith lived in New York from 1957 until 1990. She then moved with her husband to Tampa. She was the head U.S. Customs Agent at John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens, NY for 30 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Emilio Cordero. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting and listening to music. Judith also always bought two of everything, never let anything go, was generous to her family, and dedicated to her husband, Emilio. Judith is survived by her daughter, Alma (Eddie) Lopez; son, Emilio (Luz Maria Prietto) Cordero Jr; grand-daughters, Connie (Evan) Lopez Perez, Lisa Marie (Todd) Cordero Bunn; great-grandchildren, Elena and Justin. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 4-6:30 pm with a service beginning at 6:30pm at Blount Curry Macdill, 605 S. Macdill Ave, Tampa FL. She will be interred at Florida National Cemetery at a later date. Please visit her online guestbook at www.blountcurrymacdill.com