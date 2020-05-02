Judith Elaine CHEESMAN
CHEESMAN, Judith Elaine Miller Pistone who was born January 21, 1940 quietly departed this life at home April 17, 2020 after bringing joy to many with her extraordinary spirit. She was a fabulous mother to Maria and Pete Trunzo, Roy Pistone II, and Rich and Tammi Pistone. She was always a friend and confidante to her grandchildren, Nicole, Samantha, Luca, Jenna, Anthony, Dominick, and Katlin. Judy dearly loved her four great-grandchildren. Her Christian life was a testament of her faith and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her. Cremation has taken place and a funeral mass will be held on a later date. The full obituary can be found at Serenity Meadows Funeral Home website.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 2, 2020.
