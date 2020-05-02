CHEESMAN, Judith Elaine Miller Pistone who was born January 21, 1940 quietly departed this life at home April 17, 2020 after bringing joy to many with her extraordinary spirit. She was a fabulous mother to Maria and Pete Trunzo, Roy Pistone II, and Rich and Tammi Pistone. She was always a friend and confidante to her grandchildren, Nicole, Samantha, Luca, Jenna, Anthony, Dominick, and Katlin. Judy dearly loved her four great-grandchildren. Her Christian life was a testament of her faith and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her. Cremation has taken place and a funeral mass will be held on a later date. The full obituary can be found at Serenity Meadows Funeral Home website.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 2, 2020.