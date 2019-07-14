SAUERS, Judith Freeman "Judy"



78, of Belleair, FL, passed away surrounded by family and friends in hospice on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in the evening, after suffering a stroke the week prior. Judy was born in Tampa, lived her early years in Jacksonville, and moved to Belleair at age 13. She attended Clearwater High School, class of 1958; received her B.A. in Speech Pathology from Florida State University where she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. Judy married Harry Sauers M.D., of St. Petersburg Florida on April 30, 1966. They lived in Belleair, where Harry was a psychiatrist at Morton Plant Hospital and they raised their two children, Teresa and Harry. In 1986, Judy earned her Masters degree in Speech Pathology from The University of South Florida. Judy worked as a speech therapist at Nina Harris Exceptional Student Education Center and later at King's Highway Elementary. Judy was always active in her community. She was a member of the Junior League of Clearwater, where she served as president in 1979-80. She was an active member of Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Clearwater. Judy volunteered faithfully at Belleair Elementary School. She was also a member of Casado Club. Judy, "Nana," "Nanny," is survived by her son, Harry Sauers IV of St. Petersburg, and his wife, Amy; daughter, Teresa Bowyer of Cary, NC, and her husband, Mitchell; brother, Jim Freeman M.D. of Gainesville; her beloved grandchildren, Lauren (soon to be Mrs. Cody Deviney), Katie, Abby, and Nathaniel Bowyer, and Harry V and Scott Sauers. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 16, 11 am at the Church of the Ascension 701 Orange Avenue, Clearwater. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Episcopal Church of the Ascension or Morton Plant Hospital. For online condolences, please visit: www.MossFeasterClearwater.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 14, 2019