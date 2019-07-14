Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
693 South Belcher Road
Clearwater, FL 33764
(727) 562-2070
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Ascension
701 Orange Avenue
Clearwater, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Sauers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Freeman "Judy" Sauers


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Freeman "Judy" Sauers Obituary
SAUERS, Judith Freeman "Judy"

78, of Belleair, FL, passed away surrounded by family and friends in hospice on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in the evening, after suffering a stroke the week prior. Judy was born in Tampa, lived her early years in Jacksonville, and moved to Belleair at age 13. She attended Clearwater High School, class of 1958; received her B.A. in Speech Pathology from Florida State University where she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. Judy married Harry Sauers M.D., of St. Petersburg Florida on April 30, 1966. They lived in Belleair, where Harry was a psychiatrist at Morton Plant Hospital and they raised their two children, Teresa and Harry. In 1986, Judy earned her Masters degree in Speech Pathology from The University of South Florida. Judy worked as a speech therapist at Nina Harris Exceptional Student Education Center and later at King's Highway Elementary. Judy was always active in her community. She was a member of the Junior League of Clearwater, where she served as president in 1979-80. She was an active member of Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Clearwater. Judy volunteered faithfully at Belleair Elementary School. She was also a member of Casado Club. Judy, "Nana," "Nanny," is survived by her son, Harry Sauers IV of St. Petersburg, and his wife, Amy; daughter, Teresa Bowyer of Cary, NC, and her husband, Mitchell; brother, Jim Freeman M.D. of Gainesville; her beloved grandchildren, Lauren (soon to be Mrs. Cody Deviney), Katie, Abby, and Nathaniel Bowyer, and Harry V and Scott Sauers. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 16, 11 am at the Church of the Ascension 701 Orange Avenue, Clearwater. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Episcopal Church of the Ascension or Morton Plant Hospital. For online condolences, please visit: www.MossFeasterClearwater.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now