Judith GAMMONLEY

GAMMONLEY, Judith Hahn "Judy" of Palm Harbor, passed away at age 81, April 10, 2020. Her life was devoted to family, nursing, education and volunteering. Born August 4, 1938, in Chicago, IL she received her RN diploma from Wesley Memorial Hospital School for Nursing. After moving to Clearwater, Florida in 1972, she embarked on a distinguished professional career and life of service that will continue to resonate through the people she inspired and assisted by her example. In the 1970s, Judy worked to establish the first inpatient psychiatric unit at Morton Plant Hospital and later supported the development of community mental health care programs in Pinellas county. Always endeavoring to improve her knowledge and skills, she went on to obtain her B.A. from St. Leo College, M.S.N. and Ed.S. from the University of South Florida, M.Ed. from The University of Tampa, and Ed.D. from The University of Sarasota. Judith also taught nursing as an instructor at St. Petersburg Jr. College, worked as an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse in primary care and later practiced clinical education for chronic disease. Over the last 10 years of her life, she continued working part-time for BayCare Hospital Group as a coordinator for the volunteer nurse program, in addition to providing primary care nursing services for the CARES Senior Health Clinic in Pasco county, and leading health ministry activities through Faith Community Nursing and the Presbyterian Church of Palm Harbor. Nature and animals provided Judy great joy and inspiration. She shared this passion through her work with the Pinellas Animal Foundation where she served for 33 years, providing pet loss support counseling services as well as pet loss education to countless citizens in Pinellas county until the day of her passing. She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, William "Bill"; and two children, Denise and Gregory. Her many friends and extended family in Florida, Illinois, Minnesota and North Carolina feel blessed to have had Judy in their lives. Her vibrant spirit, tenacity, sense of adventure, great humor, and concern for humanity and animals was immeasurable. A memorial and celebration of her life when large gatherings are again possible will be scheduled at the appropriate time as she loved so many, and so many loved her.

