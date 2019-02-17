Obituary Guest Book View Sign

DATO, Judith Gardner



77, passed away February 11, 2019 joining her grandson, Ford Hughes Dato in Heaven. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Joe; son, Joey (Pam); grandson, J.D.; nephew, Rob Coltman (Roberta) and many wonderful friends and family. She was originally from Farmington, Missouri and moved to Tampa as a child. She graduated from Plant High School, Class of 1959, attended the University of Miami, graduated from the University of Tampa with a B.A. in Education and later earned a Masters from USF. She was employed by Hillsborough Schools for over 40 years, working as a teacher and later as a supervisor in the Title 1 Parent Involvement Program. She was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority, Athena Society, the Chiselers, Las Damas de Arte, Tampa Club-first female president, Saint Andrews Society, Rose Circle Garden Club, Ladies of the Crown, Divas with Heart, Las Damas de Sant Yago, Mental Health Care Foundation, Mayor's Beautification Program, Tampa Jr. Women's Club and Tampa Museum of Art. She enjoyed traveling, visiting over 50 countries on five continents and spending family time at her Sunset Beach house. She was a longtime member of Palma Ceia United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life with be held at the Club Treasure Island Yacht Club on February 23, from 4-6 pm. Donations may be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, or Palma Ceia United Methodist Church. Arrangements by:



Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home. PH: (813) 689-8121

DATO, Judith Gardner77, passed away February 11, 2019 joining her grandson, Ford Hughes Dato in Heaven. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Joe; son, Joey (Pam); grandson, J.D.; nephew, Rob Coltman (Roberta) and many wonderful friends and family. She was originally from Farmington, Missouri and moved to Tampa as a child. She graduated from Plant High School, Class of 1959, attended the University of Miami, graduated from the University of Tampa with a B.A. in Education and later earned a Masters from USF. She was employed by Hillsborough Schools for over 40 years, working as a teacher and later as a supervisor in the Title 1 Parent Involvement Program. She was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority, Athena Society, the Chiselers, Las Damas de Arte, Tampa Club-first female president, Saint Andrews Society, Rose Circle Garden Club, Ladies of the Crown, Divas with Heart, Las Damas de Sant Yago, Mental Health Care Foundation, Mayor's Beautification Program, Tampa Jr. Women's Club and Tampa Museum of Art. She enjoyed traveling, visiting over 50 countries on five continents and spending family time at her Sunset Beach house. She was a longtime member of Palma Ceia United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life with be held at the Club Treasure Island Yacht Club on February 23, from 4-6 pm. Donations may be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, or Palma Ceia United Methodist Church. Arrangements by:Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home. PH: (813) 689-8121 Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close