GILLIS, Judith Cummings "Judy" of Tampa, passed away March 4, 2020. She was born in Durant, OK to Earl and Edith Cummings. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother (Gram) and friend to many. She spent over 33 years as a teacher at Christ the King School and was a church parishioner. She was a graduate of Plant High ('59) and USF. She enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends, beach vacations, and had a special place in her heart for all of her CKS students. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Joe K; children, Kyle (Diane), Karen (Erik), and Michael (Arlene); grandchildren, EJ and Emma Hansen, Riley and Natalie Gillis. Services will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020, Christ the King Catholic Church, visitation at 1 pm with Mass at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to or Cornerstone Hospice. www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 9, 2020