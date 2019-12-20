Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith INGRAM. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



INGRAM, Judith Ann (Mobley) born in Akron, Ohio on May 26, 1946, died peacefully in Tampa on December 16, 2019 after an extended illness. She was surrounded by her children, Bart Ingram and Amanda McFarland; sister, Laureen Doloresco; and grandchildren, Tyler, Cory, Kyle, and Alexa. Judy was predeceased by parents, Elvin and Mary Mobley and son, Brett, who died at age 14, leaving an emptiness that could never be filled. Judy looked forward to being rejoined with Brett when her own time on Earth was complete. Her greatest joys were her children and grandchildren, whom she helped to raise. She showed her love for them most often by preparing scrumptious homestyle meals. Judy's artistic ability and creativity were recognized early during her high school years where she excelled in art. With an appreciation of whimsy, she decorated her home with tasteful art that reflected her sense of playfulness. Her brilliant business sense led to her success in serving as office manager at several manufacturing and property management companies. She passed on her business acumen and artistic abilities to her son, Bart, who has cultivated a distinguished career in graphic design and product development at many leading agencies. She was an avid reader of true crime stories, a "Wheel of Fortune" aficionado, and a believer in Bigfoot. Judy always sought answers to the mysteries of the universe. She had an affinity for Corvettes, having possessed several in the 60s; her gmail was "judycorvette." Fortuitously, at one time she purchased her favorite home on a street named Corvette Drive. Having inherited a dry sense of humor and wit from her father, Judy made good natured banter an enjoyable sport. Judy was an independent, strong woman. She had a keen eye for landscaping, gardening, and making pottery. She possessed toolworking skills that were on par with experts. She enjoyed needlepoint design and furniture refinishing. Louis Armstrong's song, "It's a Wonderful World," was played at Judy's request as she took her last breaths. Then, a refrain from the Blood, Sweat, and Tears song, "And When I Die," played "If it's peace you find in dying, then let the dying time be near." Having experienced significant hardships, Judy left this life flying on the wings of love. She often spoke of her desire to move to Montana so her ashes will be scattered there so that her dream of being where the buffalo roam will be ultimately fulfilled. Judy was an avid dog lover and former breeder of Irish Wolfhounds. She leaves behind her beloved Goldendoodle, Ollie, in the care of her sister. In honor of Judy's life and love for animals, donations may be made to The Animal Coalition of Tampa at actampa.org Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

