Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith KNOTH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KNOTH, Judith Lee (Roche) 76, passed away April 11, 2020. She was born July 3, 1943 to Edmund and Germaine (Bliss) Roche in Newport, RI. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1961. She married Joseph Laliberte of Middletown, RI, in 1966. She married Robert Knoth of Long Beach, CA in 1996. Judy is survived by two sons, Matthew Laliberte of Largo, FL and David Laliberte of Van Nuys, CA. She also leaves three sisters, Barbara Foley of Largo, FL, Joanne Russell of Palm Harbor, FL, Germaine Burgett of Bradenton, FL; a brother, Edmund Roche of Middletown, RI; and several nieces and nephews. Judy moved to Florida in 1973. She earned an Associates Degree from SPJC. She was employed by Better Business Forms and later owned and operated A-1 Cleaning Services in Largo. Judy retired as a paraprofessional from Pinellas County School System. Judy was a friend of Bill W for 35 years. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Judy will be missed by her family, her many friends and her cats, Jack and Jill.

KNOTH, Judith Lee (Roche) 76, passed away April 11, 2020. She was born July 3, 1943 to Edmund and Germaine (Bliss) Roche in Newport, RI. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1961. She married Joseph Laliberte of Middletown, RI, in 1966. She married Robert Knoth of Long Beach, CA in 1996. Judy is survived by two sons, Matthew Laliberte of Largo, FL and David Laliberte of Van Nuys, CA. She also leaves three sisters, Barbara Foley of Largo, FL, Joanne Russell of Palm Harbor, FL, Germaine Burgett of Bradenton, FL; a brother, Edmund Roche of Middletown, RI; and several nieces and nephews. Judy moved to Florida in 1973. She earned an Associates Degree from SPJC. She was employed by Better Business Forms and later owned and operated A-1 Cleaning Services in Largo. Judy retired as a paraprofessional from Pinellas County School System. Judy was a friend of Bill W for 35 years. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Judy will be missed by her family, her many friends and her cats, Jack and Jill. Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close