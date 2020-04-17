KNOTH, Judith Lee (Roche) 76, passed away April 11, 2020. She was born July 3, 1943 to Edmund and Germaine (Bliss) Roche in Newport, RI. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1961. She married Joseph Laliberte of Middletown, RI, in 1966. She married Robert Knoth of Long Beach, CA in 1996. Judy is survived by two sons, Matthew Laliberte of Largo, FL and David Laliberte of Van Nuys, CA. She also leaves three sisters, Barbara Foley of Largo, FL, Joanne Russell of Palm Harbor, FL, Germaine Burgett of Bradenton, FL; a brother, Edmund Roche of Middletown, RI; and several nieces and nephews. Judy moved to Florida in 1973. She earned an Associates Degree from SPJC. She was employed by Better Business Forms and later owned and operated A-1 Cleaning Services in Largo. Judy retired as a paraprofessional from Pinellas County School System. Judy was a friend of Bill W for 35 years. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Judy will be missed by her family, her many friends and her cats, Jack and Jill.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020