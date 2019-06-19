HESS, Judith L.
80, passed away peacefully June 14, 2019 surrounded by family. She is predeceased by husband Verlin (2009) and survived by son, Michael; daughter, Melinda; grandson, Michael Jr. (Alisa); granddaughter, Brooklynn; and brother, Paul (Karen). She touched so many people and will be terribly missed and never forgotten, memories of her will put smiles on family and friends' faces forever. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 22, from 2-4 pm at The Fraternal Order of Eagles 3153, 5486 Leisure Lane, New Port Richey, FL, 34652.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 19, 2019