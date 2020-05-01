LEVY, Judith Mae Howell 80, of Tampa passed away on April 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Velma Taylor VanLandingham, stepfather Harold L. VanLandingham; father, Earl T. Howell; husband, George A. Levy; and grandson, Anthony D. Walter. She is survived by her daughter, Laura Ann Richardson of Tampa; son, Daniel L. Walter of Longmont, Colorado; three granddaughters; two grandsons; and one great-grandson. Judy was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, on April 22, 1940, moved several times while her father was in the Air Force, graduated from Plant High School in Tampa and attended the University of Florida. She became a licensed private pilot in the early 1970s, and was a member of The Ninety Nines, the Grasshoppers, and the Florida Flying Farmers. She flew co-pilot in the last Powder Puff Derby from Palm Springs, CA, to Tampa in July 1977. Judy was a volunteer Red Cross Angel, and with her husband, George, supported many local organizations. In lieu of services, donations may be made to the American Red Cross of Tampa Bay, 3310 W. Main Street, Tampa FL 33607, or to the Gold Shield Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 271791, Tampa, FL 33688.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store