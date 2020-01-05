MARX, Judith Ann 82, of Seminole, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019. She was born on June 7, 1937 in Albion, MI to the late Harris and Elizabeth Mowery. Judy is survived by children, John (Nancy) Barker of Granville OH, Robert (Lorilee) Barker of Champaign, IL and step-daughter, Gail Hughes of Webster, NY; sister, Joan (Sam) Barnett of Sarasota FL; eight granddaughters; four great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Don; one brother and a granddaughter. The church was a very important part of Judy's life, she was a member of Calvary Episcopal Church. She loved to play bridge and golf. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11 at Calvary Episcopal Church, Indian Rocks Beach at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Calvary Episcopal Church Cursillo Fund in memory of Judy Marx.

