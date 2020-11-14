McBRIDE, Judith (Reid) "Judy" 75, of Waxhaw, NC passed unexpectantly November 1, 2020. Judy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Joe; son, Jay (Staci) of Charlotte, NC; daughter, Jamy (Rhett) of Hendersonville, NC, and most adored by Judy; three grandchildren, Jonathon, Nicolas and Harper. She is also survived by her sister, Penny Reid of Norcross, GA; best lifelong friends, Lorena Holderfield, Sara Luciene and Barbara Upton; and many, many friends. Judy was born in Tampa, FL, October 22, 1945 where she lived until 1999, when she and Joe moved to North Carolina. A Celebration of Judy's life will be planned at a later Spring date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA or any local animal shelter.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store