McCOMBS, Judith K. Forgey "Kay" was born September 13, 1938 and flew to Heaven on 4 December 2019. She was the daughter of the late Lowell and Belle (Keplar) Forgey of Logansport, Indiana. She was pre-deceased by her sisters, Jean (Keith) Brown, JoAnn (Gayle) Barber and Sandra (Bob) Cross. She is survived by her husband, of nearly 62 years, Jim; her brother, Douglas (Shelby) Forgey of Logansport, Indiana; nieces and nephews, Deborah (Jim) Karabin, Kezhia (Joe) Shaw, David, Linda and Molly McCombs, Lisa, Dan and Kate Hawkins, Michael McCombs; and brother-in-law and sister in-law, George and Gertrude McCombs; and her "very special person" Raegan. Kay was the very best-of-the-best as a military wife for 41 years. In whatever her husband achieved she was the force behind it. In organizations where the spouse was away many days flying missions around the world she served as the big sister, loving aunt, or grandmother to those that needed help and support of any kind and made sure they got it. A service will be conducted at 4 pm on December 21, 2019 at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home, family will receive guests at 3 pm. Burial will be in Logansport, Indiana at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Special Operations Warrior Foundation.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019