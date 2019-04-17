Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Patricia ELLENBURG. View Sign

ELLENBURG, Judith Patricia



68, born Jan 3, 1951, passed the morning of April 10, 2019 after a long fight with Myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). She survived by her husband, Ron; daughters, Tammy and husband, Vince, and Christy; stepchildren, Sandy and husband, Brian; and Kevin; and her grandchildren, Genevieve, Jessica, Joseph, Ashley, Riley, Taryn, Hannah, and Sadie. Her siblings, her late brother, Tom, wife Kathy, Glenn and wife, J'Nell, Heather and husband, Pete, Bonnie and husband, Nick. Judy was a kind wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all. She welcomed anyone who needed help and thought of others before herself. She enjoyed her life with friends and family always surrounding her. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 27 promptly at 2 pm Fellowship Baptist Church, 106 Rolling Hills Blvd. Valrico, FL 33594.

