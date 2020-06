Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Judith's life story with friends and family

Share Judith's life story with friends and family

RIJKE, Judith Ann 78, of Largo, died April 9, 2020. She is survived by her loving family. Graveside service, June 20, 10 am, Largo Cemetery, 1298 Jasper St., Largo.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store