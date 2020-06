Or Copy this URL to Share

SMITH, Judith Ann 66, of South Pasadena, FL passed peacefully May 24, 2020. Judy is survived by her husband of 30 years, Anthony Vincenti and her brother, Perley Smith. She was dearly loved.



