WALLER, Judith Karen went home to Jesus on May 12, 2020. She was born in Beloit, Wisconsin and moved to Florida in 1977, with her husband and three children. Judie was the youngest of six children. She married Lonnie Waller at Faith Lutheran Church in South Beloit, Illinois on March 5, 1955. Judie is survived by her husband, Lonnie; her children, Jackie Sposato (Chris), Michele Blake, and Donald Waller (Kelly); five grandchildren, Amber Blake, Chelsea Blake, Danielle Emanuel, Lilly Waller, William Waller; and one great- grandchild, Natalie Emanuel. Judie is suvived by two sisters, Mrs. Marion McMahon and Mrs. Betty Miller and many loving nieces and nephews.



