Judith WHITEHEAD
1944 - 2020
WHITEHEAD, Judith Claire 76, of Brooksville, FL, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Born February 25, 1944 in Bartow, FL, she was the daughter of the late George Jr. and Helen (Allen) Edwards. She came to Brooksville 71 years ago and was the owner of Residential Appraisal Services from 1998-2015. She served as Chair on Swiftmud Governing Board, was a member of the Rotary Club and First United Methodist Church of Brooksville. She is survived by her husband, Donald Whitehead; sons, Danny Miller (Ginger) and Donnie Whitehead (Stacy); daughter, Tracy Frazier (Don); sisters, Barbara Hamilton (Wes) and Sally Sperling (Terry); grandchildren, Candice Frazier, Daniel Miller, and Pierson Miller; numerous nieces and nephews; and her faithful dog, Toby. A Visitation for family and friends will be held from 12-2 pm, Friday, November 20, 2020 at First United Methodist Church of Brooksville, where Services begin at 2 pm. Burial will be private at Brooksville Cemetery. Flowers are welcome or you may make a memorial donation to the Alzheimer's Association. Merritt F. H. (352)796-6699 www.merrittfuneral.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
NOV
20
Service
02:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home and Crematory
2 South Lemon Ave
Brooksville, FL 34601
(352) 796-6699
