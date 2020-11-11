ZEBOS, Judith Ann (Barrett) 84, of the Mainlands in Pinellas Park, Florida passed away Nov. 1, 2020 suddenly due to complications from a surgery. Judy was the beloved wife of Steve Zebos, devoted mother of four children, Julie Vaught, Barrett Zebos (Jackie), Sara Swastek (Fred), Chris Zebos (Michelle); adored grandmother of Rebecca Vaught, Joanna Zebos, and Daniel Swastek; faithful sister of James Paul Barrett (Ann); daughter of the late Paul Barrett and Eula Barrett of Carbondale, Illinois and Largo. Judy was raised in Carbondale Illinois, graduated from Southern Illinois University earning a degree in Art and was in Alpha Gamma Delta. She earned masters degrees in both Education and Special Education. She taught in the Chicago suburbs at Maine East and Maine West. In 1985, she and Steve bought a bed and breakfast called the Waverly Inn in Hendersonville NC. She achieved Master Level status in bridge. Her artistic hobbies included water color paintings, needlepoint, and knitting. Judy was an energetic people-person who enjoyed family gatherings, world-wide travel, cooking, swimming, and reading. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew this remarkable woman who touched many lives in a positive and supportive role. There will be a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the St. Petersburg Bridge Club or Pug Rescue of Florida.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store