RICHARD, Judy Connolly81, of St. Petersburg, passed away on February 27, 2019. Born 1937 in Yonkers, NY to Catherine and James Connolly, Judy spent 43 years working with children and families in New York City and St. Petersburg. She is predeceased by her husband, "Dr. Bob" and her parents. She is survived by her sister, Gail Suozzi (Joe); many cousins and friends in New York and Florida. Judy was a member of the Dominican Sisters of Blauvelt, NY for 15 years. After her marriage to Bob, they continued that connection to the Dominican Sisters as Associate members. There will be a funeral mass on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. Jude's in Our Lady's Chapel, 5815 5th Avenue North, with private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sisters of St. Dominic, 496 Western Highway, Blauvelt, NY 10913 or St. Jude Cathedral School, 600 58th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710. Guestbook available at: www.brettfuneralhome.net