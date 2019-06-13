|
|
PAPE, Judy Frances
76, of Largo, FL, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019. She will be missed by her loving friends and family. Judy was born in 1943 in St. Petersburg, FL to Charles and Frankie Bowman. She graduated from St. Petersburg High School in 1961, and went on to graduate from St. Petersburg Junior College in 1983. Judy was employed as a secretary by the city of St. Petersburg and Pinellas County.
Judy enjoyed playing golf, cooking, and gardening. She was a loving wife. Judy is survived and remembered by her beloved husband, Louis Pape. Services to honor Judy were held privately.
Serenity Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 13, 2019