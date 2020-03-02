GARCIA, Judy 78, of Brandon, passed away peacefully February 23, 2020. Judy enjoyed spending time with her family, and was proud of her children and granddaughter. She had a beautiful smile that could light up a room. It was a joy to spend time with her and to enjoy her peach cobbler. She retired from Bank of America after working there for 30 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Given Garcia Sr. Judy is survived by her loving family: son, Given Jr; daughter, Desiree; granddaughter, Miranda; great-grandson, Justin; sisters, Mary Kay and Jeanne Rey. There will be a funeral service on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11 am at Landmark Baptist Church, with a visitation one hour prior. She will be laid to rest at the Florida National Cemetery with her loving husband Given Sr. Serenity Meadows
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 2, 2020