HEIDENREICH, Judy 71, of Thono-tosassa, passed away March 3, 2020. Born in Plant City, Florida, she was the daughter of the late Delmar and Geneva Padgett Richter. Survivors include husband, Peter Heidenreich; children, Kimberlee (Donald) Traff-anstedt, Michael (Elizabeth) Warren; siblings, Patsy Farmer, Linda Pope, Eddie Richter; and grandchildren, Dylan, Dawson and Finley Traffanstedt. Judy was a member of the First Thonotosassa Missionary Baptist Church, she previously attended East Thonotosassa Baptist Church. Judy worked for the U.S. Post Office where she was a letter carrier for 44 years, and owned Judy's Tree Farm. She enjoyed gardening, fishing and spreading the word of the Gospel. The family will receive friends Saturday, March 7, 2020, 10-11 am, at First Thonotosassa Missionary Baptist Church, 10650 McIntosh Road, Thonotosassa, FL 33592. Funeral Services will follow at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Thonotosassa Missionary Baptist Church, 10650 McIntosh Road, Thonotosassa, FL 33592. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haught.care Haught Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 5, 2020