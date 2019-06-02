Judy M. THEIS

THEIS, Judy M.

71, of Tampa, FL passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. She was born March 8, 1948 in Bemidji, Minnesota, the daughter of Dorothy (Zitzer) and Severine Theis. Survivors include her children, Shari, Dan and Carla; grandchildren, Micca, Kira, Cassidy, Chelsea, Cody, Tyler, and Ciarra; great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Sawyer; as well as nephew and niece, Brian and Alexandra. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and watching the birds and butterflies. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Taschereau; her parents, Severine and Dorothy Theis; and brothers, David and Vernon. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 4905 Garden Lane, Tampa, FL 33610.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 2, 2019
Brandon, FL   (813) 689-1211
