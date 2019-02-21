JOHNSON, Judy Marie Bully
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Marie Bully JOHNSON.
born in Flint, MI February 18, 1940, died February 8, 2019. Before moving to Florida with her husband in 1986, she worked for Catlin and Company Tax Service for 15 years. Upon moving to Plant City, she was a tax specialist for H&R Block. She also volunteered for South Florida Baptist Hospital auxiliary in the Cancer Resource Center. Preceding her in death was her husband of 54 years, Glenn, the love of her life. She is survived by her children, Carl G Johnson and wife Norma of Amarillo, TX; Karen M Wright of North Carolina; Bryan H Johnson and wife Sherry of Plant City; granddaughter, Teniel and husband Michael; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Bethany, and Carter; grandson, Michael and fiance;e Brittany; grandson, Brandon, and her dogs, Amber, Buddy and Hooch. Services will be held at Plant City United Pentecostal Church, 1202 South Collins St., Plant City, FL February 23, at 4 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019