Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Marie Bully JOHNSON. View Sign

JOHNSON, Judy Marie Bully



born in Flint, MI February 18, 1940, died February 8, 2019. Before moving to Florida with her husband in 1986, she worked for Catlin and Company Tax Service for 15 years. Upon moving to Plant City, she was a tax specialist for H&R Block. She also volunteered for South Florida Baptist Hospital auxiliary in the Cancer Resource Center. Preceding her in death was her husband of 54 years, Glenn, the love of her life. She is survived by her children, Carl G Johnson and wife Norma of Amarillo, TX; Karen M Wright of North Carolina; Bryan H Johnson and wife Sherry of Plant City; granddaughter, Teniel and husband Michael; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Bethany, and Carter; grandson, Michael and fiance;e Brittany; grandson, Brandon, and her dogs, Amber, Buddy and Hooch. Services will be held at Plant City United Pentecostal Church, 1202 South Collins St., Plant City, FL February 23, at 4 pm.

JOHNSON, Judy Marie Bullyborn in Flint, MI February 18, 1940, died February 8, 2019. Before moving to Florida with her husband in 1986, she worked for Catlin and Company Tax Service for 15 years. Upon moving to Plant City, she was a tax specialist for H&R Block. She also volunteered for South Florida Baptist Hospital auxiliary in the Cancer Resource Center. Preceding her in death was her husband of 54 years, Glenn, the love of her life. She is survived by her children, Carl G Johnson and wife Norma of Amarillo, TX; Karen M Wright of North Carolina; Bryan H Johnson and wife Sherry of Plant City; granddaughter, Teniel and husband Michael; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Bethany, and Carter; grandson, Michael and fiance;e Brittany; grandson, Brandon, and her dogs, Amber, Buddy and Hooch. Services will be held at Plant City United Pentecostal Church, 1202 South Collins St., Plant City, FL February 23, at 4 pm. Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close