Judy MARSHALL
1947 - 2020
MARSHALL, Judy 73, of Tampa, passed away August 24, 2020, in Tampa. Judy was born Washington, NC to Fred and Lillian Tyndall November 11, 1947. She is married H.L. "Boe" Marshall. She worked in the durable medical equipment field for the last 15 years. Judy is survived by her spouse H.L. "Boe" Marshall; son, Jim Morris who resides in the country of Denmark, Steve Guastella of Kansas; sisters, Joyce Houston of Virginia and Linda French of Texas; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Judy was an avid dancer and even taught dance. Judy was known when she was on the dance floor to tell the other dancers to "turn the wick up." She had a knack for making folks feel at ease and never met a stranger. The Celebration of Life will be held near Washington, North Carolina in the fall of 2020.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
