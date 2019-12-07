PRITCHARD, Judy 78, of Tampa, devoted, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on December 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernardino and Marina Garcia and several sisters. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Gove (Buddy) Pritchard; daughters, Loretta (Jim), Nancy (Ron), and Lessie (Rusty); one son Charlie (Angie); four grandchildren, Felix, Julie, Kaitlin, and Cierra; one great-grand-daughter, Jordyn; many step- grandchildren; three siblings, Benny, Alice, and Lucy; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 8 at 2 pm, at Garden of Memories followed by a graveside service.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 7, 2019