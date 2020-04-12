RIMER, Judy McBride of Largo, passed away April 6, 2020. She was born Nov. 22, 1940 in Atlanta, GA. She graduated the Piedmont Hospital School of Nursing, in Atlanta in 1961. And there, began her career as a registered nurse. About two years after her time at the hospital, she joined the USAF and served for two years before returning to Atlanta. She worked with her husband, Dixon, in the midwest, and moved to the Clearwater/Largo area together in 1992, and have been here ever since. They both enjoyed cruising, sailboat charters, and traveling to warm climates to vacation together. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Dixon; her daughter, Michele Rimer; sister-in-law, Jessie Ellen Riggs; her Maltese, Sophia; niece, Laurie Riggs Buller (Wes); nephew, Michael E. Riggs; and other family. www.AndersonMcQueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020