Judy SIMON

Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Southside Tabernacle Baptist Church
3647 18th Ave. S.
Wake
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Southside Tabernacle Baptist Church
3647 18th Ave. S
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Southside Tabernacle Baptist Church
3647 18th Ave. S
Obituary
SIMON, Judy

78, of St. Petersburg, transitioned to her Heavenly home July 18, 2019. She is survived by her mother, Mrs. Christina McKinnie; husband, Willie J. Simon; daughters, Monique Hampton and Tonya Canada; son, Jacques Hampton (Angie); raised as sons, Kenyatta Canada and Damien Canada; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 5-7 pm, with wake 6-7 pm. Funeral service will be Saturday, July 27, 11 am, both services to be held at Southside Tabernacle Baptist Church, 3647 18th Ave. S.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 25, 2019
