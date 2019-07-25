SIMON, Judy
78, of St. Petersburg, transitioned to her Heavenly home July 18, 2019. She is survived by her mother, Mrs. Christina McKinnie; husband, Willie J. Simon; daughters, Monique Hampton and Tonya Canada; son, Jacques Hampton (Angie); raised as sons, Kenyatta Canada and Damien Canada; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 5-7 pm, with wake 6-7 pm. Funeral service will be Saturday, July 27, 11 am, both services to be held at Southside Tabernacle Baptist Church, 3647 18th Ave. S.
Lawson Funeral Home
(727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 25, 2019