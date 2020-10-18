1/
Judy SUTCH
SUTCH, Judy A. formerly of Hudson, FL, died one year ago October 8, 2019, in Chicago, 3 months short of her 100th birthday. Judy was born Julia Luise Ansell in Englewood, NJ, and lived in New Jersey until 1988, when she and her husband, Arthur E. Sutch, moved to Hudson to retire. Judy worked for Johnson & Johnson for many years, was active with the American Cancer Society, the League of Women Voters and the PTA and enjoyed duplicate bridge and the Jersey Shore. She loved the Florida sunshine, a good laugh, a crisp martini and high heels. She is survived by two daughters, Candice Richard of Miami and Christine Seid of Chicago; one son, John Henrici of Newport Beach, California; four grandsons and four great-grand-children.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
