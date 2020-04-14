Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy West. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel 605 S MACDILL AVE Tampa , FL 33609 (813)-876-2421 Send Flowers Obituary

WEST, Judy Ann Drew 68, of Tampa, passed away April 10, 2020 of natural causes. She was born in Tampa, Florida to George Drew and Alleene Downs Drew. She graduated from Plant High School in 1969 and attended Florida State University. She later completed her masters and doctorate degrees from the University of South Florida. Judy worked as a speech pathologist and in special education for the public school system for over 30 years. She made a positive impact on her students and cherished the many friendships and memories she made during her time there. She was a devoted and loving mother to her three children and an adoring grandmother. Anyone who knew Judy will tell you that she was a lifelong animal lover. Hurt or stray animals had a way of finding her and she could never resist taking in one more. She adored her pack of fur babies. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, George and Alleene Drew. She leaves behind her children, Billy West (Stephanie), Drew West, and Mallory West Eastman (Will); her grandson, Liam Eastman; her sister and brother-in-law, Pam and Keith Pafford; niece; Christy Pafford; nephew, Keith Pafford (Laura); great-nephew, Myles Pafford and many loving extended family members and friends. We will miss her deeply. Due to social distancing restrictions, we are unable to have a service at this time but plan to hold a memorial service once it's safe to do so. We think that Judy would like it if in lieu of flowers, you made a donation in her name to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. Please visit her online guestbook at:

