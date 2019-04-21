Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia A. Hamilton-Simpson. View Sign

HAMILTON-SIMPSON, Julia A.



of Seminole, FL passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in St. Petersburg, FL at Suncoast Hospice Bayfront. She was a dearly loved wife, mother, and grandmother. Julia was born October 5, 1929 in Lexington, NE. After attending Hastings College in Nebraska she moved to New York City to study music and model. There she met her first husband, Jay. They made their home in Newburg, NY where she attended Mount Saint Mary College and raised her family. From New York the family moved to St. Petersburg, FL where she attended University of South Florida in Tampa and St. Petersburg. Julia was a member of Pi Sigma Alpha-National Honor Society of Political Science. Julia taught American Government and Honors Government at St. Petersburg College for many years. Over the span of 40 years, during the 1970s and in to the 2000s, she was a professional musician and music director for many theaters in the area. She was an accompanist and directed the Showcase Singers. She was a board member of St. Petersburg Opera Association and member of the chorus in operatic productions at Bayfront Center. She was appointed by the St. Petersburg City Council to the St. Petersburg Commission on Aging and served two terms. She served on the Board of Directors of the League of Women Voters and was Chairman of the Public Relations Committee. At Garden Crest Presbyterian Church, she served as Moderator of the Board of Deacons and also served as Elder/Member of Session. She also worked with Garden Crest youth in musical productions and fund raising activities to enable the teenagers to travel to areas in the South to help up-grade standards of living of the people living there. She taught Sunday school, both adults and teenagers; volunteered at Florida Health and Rehabilitative Services, Neighborly Senior Services, and Hospice. She loved to play tennis, sail, play piano, sing, sew, and write. Julia is survived by her dear husband of 28 years, Bill Simpson; daughters, Susan Orene Hamilton and Jennifer Gilkey (Roger); granddaughter, Samantha Hogge; stepdaughters, Gail O'Rear (Rick) and their daughter, Abby and Martha Corn (Bill) and their children, Elizabeth and J.J.



Memorial service to be held at Pasadena Community Church, Goodwin Chapel, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 2 pm.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CASA, Suncoast Hospice Foundation, or the .

