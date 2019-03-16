Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia Chavis. View Sign

Happy Birthday to my sister and best friend



Julia Chavis



3-16-1947 - 12-8-2018



I thought of you with love today but that is nothing new



I thought about you yesterday and the days before that too



I think of you in silence



and often speak your name



All I have are memories



and your picture in a frame



Your memory is my keepsake with which I will never part



God has you in His keeping



I have you in my heart



Your sister and best friend



Katherine, family & friends

