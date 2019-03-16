Julia Chavis

Happy Birthday to my sister and best friend

Julia Chavis

3-16-1947 - 12-8-2018

I thought of you with love today but that is nothing new

I thought about you yesterday and the days before that too

I think of you in silence

and often speak your name

All I have are memories

and your picture in a frame

Your memory is my keepsake with which I will never part

God has you in His keeping

I have you in my heart

Your sister and best friend

Katherine, family & friends
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 16, 2019
