Happy Birthday to my sister and best friend
Julia Chavis
3-16-1947 - 12-8-2018
I thought of you with love today but that is nothing new
I thought about you yesterday and the days before that too
I think of you in silence
and often speak your name
All I have are memories
and your picture in a frame
Your memory is my keepsake with which I will never part
God has you in His keeping
I have you in my heart
Your sister and best friend
Katherine, family & friends
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 16, 2019