DENISON, Julia (Hawes) "Judy" 75, of Thonotosassa, FL passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 after a brief illness. The family will receive friends 4-6 pm, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Adams & Jennings Funeral Home, 6900 N. Nebraska Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at 11 am, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Seminole Heights Baptist Church, 801 E. Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604, with a private burial to follow at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judy's honor to Seminole Heights Baptist Church. For full obituary, please go to www.adams-jennings.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020